Bear count in the last 27 minutes

Hello boys,

Can someone help me with a script for the next issue:

I want to know how many red candles there are in the last 27 minutes.

In the example below you can see that there are 9 red candles out of a total of 27.

Let's assume that the next candle ends in red.

That means we have 10 red candles in the last 27 minutes.

And simply to appear on my screen: "There are 9 reds, 18 green candles."

If no one can help me with this script, can you at least tell me how difficult it can be to create one?

Thanks in advance!

Example

/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// DATA 1                                                                 //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
#property     copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."       //< 1>
#property     link      "https://www.mql5.com"                            //< 2>
#property     version   "1.000"                                           //< 3>
#property     indicator_chart_window                                      //< 4>
#property     indicator_buffers    1                                      //< 5>
#property     indicator_plots      1                                      //< 6>
                                                                          //< 7>
string        LABEL_NAME      = "AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER"               ; //< 8>
string        SYMBOL          = _Symbol                                 ; //< 9>
int           DIGITS          = _Digits                                 ; //<10>
double        POINT           = _Point                                  ; //<11>
long          CHART           =  NULL                                   ; //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
                                                                          //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
                                                                          //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 01:01 //
/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// DATA 2                                                                 //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
sinput string S1="=================="; /* ============================ */ //< 1>
input int     CANDLES_TOTAL   = 27   ; /* NUMBER OF CANDLES            */ //< 2>
sinput string S2="=================="; /* == LABEL FONT ============== */ //< 3>
input string  FONT_NAME       = "Courier New" ; /* FONT NAME           */ //< 4>
input int     FONT_SIZE       = 10            ; /* FONT SIZE           */ //< 5>
input color   FONT_COLOR      = White         ; /* FONT COLOR          */ //< 6>
sinput string S3="=================="; /* == LABEL POSITION ========== */ //< 7>
input int     X               =  5   ; /* X DISTANCE                   */ //< 8>
input int     Y               = 20   ; /* Y DISTANCE                   */ //< 9>
input int     CORNER          =  0   ; /* CORNER                       */ //<10>
input int     WINDOW          =  0   ; /* WINDOW                       */ //<11>
sinput string S4="=================="; /* ============================ */ //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
                                                                          //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
                                                                          //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 01:01 //
/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// FUNCTION 1                                                             //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
int    OnInit ()                                                        { //< 1>
                                                                          //< 2>
ObjectCreate     ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJ_LABEL , WINDOW , 0 , 0    ) ; //< 3>
                                                                          //< 4>
ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_CORNER    , CORNER    ) ; //< 5>
ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , X         ) ; //< 6>
ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , Y         ) ; //< 7>
                                                                          //< 8>
ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_COLOR    , FONT_COLOR ) ; //< 9>
ObjectSetString  ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_FONT     , FONT_NAME  ) ; //<10>
ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , FONT_SIZE  ) ; //<11>
                                                                          //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
                                                                          //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
return INIT_SUCCEEDED                                                 ; } //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 01:01 //
/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// FUNCTION 2                                                             //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
void   OnDeinit     ( const int   REASON )                              { //< 1>
                                                                          //< 2>
       ObjectDelete ( CHART , LABEL_NAME )                              ; //< 3>
       ChartRedraw  ( CHART              )                              ; //< 4>
                                                                          //< 5>
                                                                          //< 6>
                                                                          //< 7>
                                                                          //< 8>
                                                                          //< 9>
                                                                          //<10>
                                                                          //<11>
                                                                          //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
                                                                          //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
                                                                        } //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 01:01 //
/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// FUNCTION 3                                                             //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
int    OnCalculate ( const int RATES_TOTAL , const int CALCULATED     ,   //< 1>
                     const int BEGIN       , const double & PRICE []  ) { //< 2>
                                                                          //< 3>
if ( ! NEW_CANDLE () ) return NULL                                      ; //< 4>
                                                                          //< 5>
int    CANDLES_GREEN = NULL                                             ; //< 6>
int    CANDLES_RED   = NULL                                             ; //< 7>
                                                                          //< 8>
for  ( int COUNTER = 1 ; COUNTER <= CANDLES_TOTAL ; COUNTER ++ )          //< 9>
       if ( IT_IS_RED_CANDLE ( COUNTER ) ) CANDLES_RED   ++             ; //<10>
       else                                CANDLES_GREEN ++             ; //<11>
                                                                          //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
       DRAW_LABEL ( CANDLES_GREEN , CANDLES_RED )                       ; //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
return RATES_TOTAL                                                    ; } //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 02:12 //
/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// FUNCTION 4                                                             //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
int    NEW_CANDLE ()                                                    { //< 1>
                                                                          //< 2>
static datetime TIME_LAST = NULL                                        ; //< 3>
       datetime TIME_THIS = iTime ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )       ; //< 4>
                                                                          //< 5>
if   ( TIME_LAST < TIME_THIS )                                            //< 6>
     {                                                                    //< 7>
       TIME_LAST = TIME_THIS                                            ; //< 8>
                                                                          //< 9>
       return true                                                      ; //<10>
     }                                                                    //<11>
else   return NULL                                                      ; //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
                                                                          //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
                                                                        } //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 02:09 //
/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// FUNCTION 5                                                             //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
bool   IT_IS_RED_CANDLE ( int INDEX )                                   { //< 1>
                                                                          //< 2>
if   ( iClose ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_CURRENT , INDEX )                         //< 3>
     < iOpen  ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_CURRENT , INDEX ) )                       //< 4>
     return true                                                        ; //< 5>
else return false                                                     ; } //< 6>
                                                                          //< 7>
                                                                          //< 8>
                                                                          //< 9>
                                                                          //<10>
                                                                          //<11>
                                                                          //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
                                                                          //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
                                                                          //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 01:01 //
/******************************************************************************/
// AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR                                          //
//============================================================================//
// FUNCTION 6                                                             //<  >
//------------------------------------------------------------------------//<-->
int    DRAW_LABEL ( int CANDLES_GREEN , int CANDLES_RED )               { //< 1>
                                                                          //< 2>
string TEXT =                                                             //< 3>
"CANDLES= "  + IntegerToString ( CANDLES_TOTAL )                          //< 4>
+ " GREEN= " + IntegerToString ( CANDLES_GREEN )                          //< 5>
+ " RED= "   + IntegerToString ( CANDLES_RED   )                        ; //< 6>
                                                                          //< 7>
ObjectSetString ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_TEXT , TEXT            ) ; //< 8>
ChartRedraw     ( CHART                                               ) ; //< 9>
                                                                          //<10>
                                                                          //<11>
                                                                          //<12>
                                                                          //<13>
                                                                          //<14>
                                                                          //<15>
                                                                          //<16>
return true                                                           ; } //<17>
//============================================================================//
// AIS AIRAT SAFIN                                           2020-05-02 01:01 //
/*****************************************************************************//
 

AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR

AIS RED CANDLES COUNTER INDICATOR

 
Not compiled, not tested; just typed. 
input int lookBack = 27;
int start(){
   int nUp=0, nDn=0;
   for(int iBar=lookBack; iBar>0; --iBar){
      if(Close[iBar] > Open[iBar]) ++nUp;
      else                         ++nDn;
   }
   Comment( StringFormat("There are %d reds, %d green candles", nUp, nDn) );
}
Not compiled, not tested; just typed.
 
Thank you very much
If I use the script on a range of 20 candles, it updates each candle
If I use the script on a range of 100 candles, it updates irregularly, once every 2-3 candles
Where the problem is?
 

Sometimes after the arrival of a new candle, the number of red and green candles remains unchanged
That is, the new candle has the same color as the candle that was last and left

And just in case, I added an indication of the time until the end of the candle

AIS_INDICATOR_RED_CANDLES_COUNTER_2

