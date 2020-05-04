Difference between the Autotrading button and VPS server from MT4?
I have a EA which after i setup, clicking onto the autotrading button and it turns green and has a smiley face, trade starts running and so on. But after I right click on the server and clicked onto synchronise experts, indicators and signals option, the autotrading button on top turns red and the smiley face on the chart turns sad. Anyone knows what's the issue here and how can I resolve this issue?
There is no issue, after your synchronization with your MQL5 VPS, trading is performed on your virtual server and not locally on your computer.
So, if you click the Auto Trading button again, you will make your EA trade twice and this is extremely dangerous!
Check with a right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Journals, that everything runs normal and you have a similar to that message:
But after sychronizing, the chart shows sad face and the autotrading turns red, and i believe when it shows sad face on the chart, no trade will be executed by the EA?
If you know better, who am I to contradict you ...
