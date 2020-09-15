Indicators: MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW

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MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW:

Trend indicator (separate window)

MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW

Author: Szymon Palczynski

 

Hello，thanks for your code . I do some change , make code easier to read.

see below:

//--- loop over bars to draw histogram 

   for(int i=limit; i >= 0; i--)  

   {

     //--- calculate sum  

      double sum = 0.0;

      

      for(int j=0; j<PeriodMA; j++)

         sum += iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,PeriodMA,0,MethodMA,AppliedToMA,i+j);            

     //--- fill buffer to draw histogram 

      Buffer_3[i] = sum / PeriodMA; 

      if(Buffer_3[i]>Buffer_3[i+1])

      {

      Buffer_2[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1];

      Buffer_1[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

      }

      else

      {

      Buffer_1[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1];

      Buffer_2[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

      }

   }
 
wupan123898:

Hello，thanks for your code . I do some change , make code easier to read.

Please edit your post and
use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code
 
wupan123898:
//--- loop over bars to draw histogram 

   for(int i=limit; i >= 0; i--)  

   {

     //--- calculate sum  

      double sum = 0.0;

      

      for(int j=0; j<PeriodMA; j++)

         sum += iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,PeriodMA,0,MethodMA,AppliedToMA,i+j);            

     //--- fill buffer to draw histogram 

      Buffer_3[i] = sum / PeriodMA; 

      if(Buffer_3[i]>Buffer_3[i+1])

      {

      Buffer_2[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1];

      Buffer_1[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

      }

      else

      {

      Buffer_1[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1];

      Buffer_2[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;

      }

   }

Ok. You can freely modify :)

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