Indicators: MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW
Hello，thanks for your code . I do some change , make code easier to read.
see below:
//--- loop over bars to draw histogram for(int i=limit; i >= 0; i--) { //--- calculate sum double sum = 0.0; for(int j=0; j<PeriodMA; j++) sum += iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,PeriodMA,0,MethodMA,AppliedToMA,i+j); //--- fill buffer to draw histogram Buffer_3[i] = sum / PeriodMA; if(Buffer_3[i]>Buffer_3[i+1]) { Buffer_2[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1]; Buffer_1[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } else { Buffer_1[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1]; Buffer_2[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } }
Files:
wupan123898:
Hello，thanks for your code . I do some change , make code easier to read.
Please edit your post and
use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code
wupan123898:
//--- loop over bars to draw histogram for(int i=limit; i >= 0; i--) { //--- calculate sum double sum = 0.0; for(int j=0; j<PeriodMA; j++) sum += iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,PeriodMA,0,MethodMA,AppliedToMA,i+j); //--- fill buffer to draw histogram Buffer_3[i] = sum / PeriodMA; if(Buffer_3[i]>Buffer_3[i+1]) { Buffer_2[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1]; Buffer_1[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } else { Buffer_1[i]=Buffer_3[i] - Buffer_3[i+1]; Buffer_2[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } }
Ok. You can freely modify :)
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MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW:
Trend indicator (separate window)
Author: Szymon Palczynski