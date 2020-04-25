strategy tester act funny

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can any one please expalin what is going on i have limit order the price pull backe below them and yet theu are not triggered so weird , i dont think it is my expert issue becuase it send the order with no issue any help will be appritiated thanks



Files:
MACD_EMA.mq4  9 kb
 

Spread issue. You set it to 0 which is actually the same as using "Current".

On the week-end the spread is increasing, sometimes a lot. On EURUSD, mine is currently 41 points (0.00041)

2020.04.25 14:38:00.095    TestGenerator: current spread 41 used .

A buy limit order is triggered by the ask price. Your chart are using the bid price.
 
Alain Verleyen:

Spread issue. You set it to 0 which is actually the same as using "Current".

On the week-end the spread is increasing, sometimes a lot. On EURUSD, mine is currently 41 points (0.00041)

2020.04.25 14:38:00.095    TestGenerator: current spread 41 used .

A buy limit order is triggered by the ask price. Your chart are using the bid price.

i use 0 spread broker can i simulate that ?

 
mo798ua:

i use 0 spread broker can i simulate that ?

Set Spread to 1

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