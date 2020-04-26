Problem

Anyone has the same problem? Could be a conection problem? I am at home with wifi
 
Market is closed during the weekend.
 
javier maroto:
You are not logged in with a valid demo or live account.

 
Hi blessings to all. I just sent 20euro to my account is it possible to live trade with that amount of money? 
 
If you've deposited into your forex broker trading account, yes you can trade with it.

If you've deposited into your MQL5 account here, you can only buy products and services in this website.

 

Hi Guys,

Does any of you have an idea why market/toolbox is not live, is it due to close market/weekend?

You can try to update Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having the version 11 for example).
 

try log in

Possible But risky. You can't manage money management properly.

