return of selected position
Hello,
is there an way, to get the position Ticket from an position what is selected in the toolbox inside of MQL5? as example the blue line?
dont know where the picture is left, here again, the selected position in the toolbox
You want an EA to detect something in the MT5 GUI ? You need to use WINAPI for that.
What are you trying to achieve ?
can you give me a hint how to do it?
what i want do do, i want to make an break even line for positions,
actual i only can do it for symbols and not for position, bcs the selection of the position is a problem right now
for this i hope you can tell me, how to selct it
If you really want to react in your code from a selection in the Trade tab, only WINAPI can do it. It's not easy if you don't have experience with this API. You can search on the forum there are several examples how it works, but then you will need to find your way to do what you want.
An other, simpler approach, would be to build a custom list of your trades on the chart, then just manage the mouse event with OnCharEvent().
