Yes, one MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 per one trading account.
There is no any limitation related to the number of the platforms coinnected with this trading account.
But ... as this ML5 VPS for MT4/MT5 is the copy of your Metatrader in cloud - so please read information below
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts
- from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you
want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use
virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
- 2020.04.14
Thank you. Is it not possible to use separate installation folders for different MT4 accounts?
You can use many trading accounts in one MT4 instance and switch between the accounts.
or you can install MT4 on the way as the following: one trading account per one MT4 instance.
But in case of MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5: one VPS per trading account.
Have a great day, Sergey Golubev! Thank you for sharing your MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 service for trading. You described the service provided very well but didn't mention pricing per one trading account at dedicated VPS MQL5. If you can, please post the pricelist by your services here, or please answer me in private messages. Right now, I'm trying to find a good windows VPS service at an affordable price. I need around six trading account per 10 MQL5 VPS hostings. Thank you for the answer in advance!
MQL5 VPS hosting is the service of this MQL5 portal (it is not my service).
And yes, we as the public moderators of the forum are helping the users to find some information here on the forum.
So ... 10 MQL5 VPS hostings or 50 MQL5 VPS hostings - it is not related to me at all sorry.
All the information about MQL5 VPS:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
Price:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/forex-plans
