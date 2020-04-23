make comment as stop lost happen
- Your post is almost unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
- Can't modify comments.
Metaquotes language: OrderComment() is not able to be modified - Futures Trading - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum 2013.08.10
Not a good idea to use comments, brokers can change comments, including complete replacement.
Thanks you tell me this is a error define long long ago . People ask this issue before.
I will make description " It's not can't modify. Metaquote define sl/tp comments can not input by client,but input by broker.
- sungsungD: People ask this issue before.Then you should already know the answer: you can't modify comments.
- sungsungD: Metaquote define sl/tp commentsMetaquotes doesn't define any comments.
- sungsungD: but input by broker.Yes some brokers modify comments and add TP/SL. Others do not. What part of "brokers can change comments, including complete replacement" was unclear?
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As I do position with stop lost , It can have comment as trade result "KKTEST" , But it can't have comment as history/ trade result as it trade by stop lost price.
How can I modify the default slop lost comment (history sl 1.11195 ....) ?