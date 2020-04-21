Language changed and can't change it back
Has anyone had this problem and been able to solve it? My language is still set to English, but as you can see in the image a lot of my MQL5 Webterminal has changed languages and I can't seem to change it back. Can anyone help me out with this please?
Screen_Shot_2020-04-21_at_10.36.45_PM.png 225 kb
Bryan McIntyre:
Arabic language. Set it back to English
