How to show MQL product copyright Year?

1.      #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Thushara Dissanayake."
2.      #property copyright "Copyright 2017-2020, Thushara Dissanayake."

Can I use the second way to show my Copyright year? The product published year is 2017. But when I updated it in 2020, can I use the second way for MQL products? 

Thank you.

 
Yes and it will show when you load it onto a chart.
 
Yes and it will show when you load it onto a chart.

I am not asking about my code. I want to know, can I use "2017-2020" as my copyright date. Two different years with "-" symbol for show it. 


As an example Copyright 2000-2020, MetaQuotes Ltd.

Thank you.

 

 
Dear moderators, I am still seeking an answer to my previous inquiry regarding whether the second method is permissible for displaying the copyright year on MQL products.
 

Does it matter?

Dear moderators, I am still seeking an answer to my previous inquiry regarding whether the second method is permissible for displaying the copyright year on MQL products.

If that's really your code you can do as you want. It's nothing related to this site or MQL products.

If it's not your code, you can't change the copyright, you just have to reproduce it as in the original.

 
Copyrights are rarely written as between two dates, because that limits the time duration for the copyright.

When one writes "Copyright 2023" it really means 2023 and beyond as if you had written "Copyright 2023-[unknown future date]"

However, if you write it as "Copyright 2017-2023", then you are restricting the copyright to only be valid for that period and after that it expires, meaning that after 2023 there is no longer a copyright and the rights become undefined or even part of public domain.

So always write your copyright as "Copyright [year-of-release-of-this-version]", e.g. "Copyright 2023".

NB! However, this is only if the code is your own. If most of the code was write by someone else, you have to leave the original copyright of the developer that coded it.

 
I am grateful to all moderators who have shared their valuable insights and helped me in resolving this issue. Your contributions are truly appreciated.
