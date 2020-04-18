expert closes the transaction after closing the candle
how can i do that
. after closing the candle
Kristjan Saarsalu:
how can i do that
. after closing the candle
presume you're not the one who coded it so i recommend you ask the one who did
likely you set 'Duration value' to represent the number of bars that must exceed before a position is closed
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