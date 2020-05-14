don't put order buy in Mql5 and give error (10030)

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Hi.Please help me.

I'm From IRAN. 

Only one broker in our country has this capability.(useing MT5) 

Name Broker :emofidTrader

Link Address: https://emofid.com/trades/platforms/mofidtrader/ 

This broker don't allow have a real account!! I can only have one demo account.

I want to use Strategy Test on Stocks.(So I don't need to real account).

My simple code:


**--------------------

#include<Trade\Trade.mqh>


CTrade trade;


 void OnTick()

  {

  

   double RSI_Array[];

   

  // sort array

   ArraySetAsSeries(RSI_Array,true);

   

   //get ask price for symbol

   double Ask = NormalizeDouble( SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);

   

   //get indicator RSI

   int Handle_Rsi=iRSI(_Symbol,_Period,14,PRICE_CLOSE);

   

   CopyBuffer(Handle_Rsi,0,0,3,RSI_Array);

   if(PositionsTotal()==0)

    if(RSI_Array[0]<35 && RSI_Array[0]>30 ) 

   {   Comment("ASK   " , Ask);

      trade.Buy(20,_Symbol,Ask,0,0,"error");

      

      }

----------------------------

 but I give error :

failed: Unsupported filling mode (10030)

And no purchase order is made!!!

below photo is setting:

p setting


I read the all forum and don't answer for problem.

God with you.please help me.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!

Use the CODE button

 

Hello beehroid,


if you would search same error message you will find answer: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#symbol_filling_mode


There is discussion regarding same, please dig into it:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/58514


Hope this helps.

Unsupported filling mode
Unsupported filling mode
  • 2015.05.08
  • www.mql5.com
here is test script: it works on ForexTime-ECN but fail on FxPro-ECN. here is error log: 2015.05.08 22:08:39...
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