don't put order buy in Mql5 and give error (10030)
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Hello beehroid,
if you would search same error message you will find answer:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#symbol_filling_mode
There is discussion regarding same, please dig into it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/58514
Hope this helps.
Unsupported filling mode
- 2015.05.08
- www.mql5.com
here is test script: it works on ForexTime-ECN but fail on FxPro-ECN. here is error log: 2015.05.08 22:08:39...
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Hi.Please help me.
I'm From IRAN.
Only one broker in our country has this capability.(useing MT5)
Name Broker :emofidTrader
Link Address: https://emofid.com/trades/platforms/mofidtrader/
This broker don't allow have a real account!! I can only have one demo account.
I want to use Strategy Test on Stocks.(So I don't need to real account).
My simple code:
**--------------------
#include<Trade\Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;
void OnTick()
{
double RSI_Array[];
// sort array
ArraySetAsSeries(RSI_Array,true);
//get ask price for symbol
double Ask = NormalizeDouble( SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);
//get indicator RSI
int Handle_Rsi=iRSI(_Symbol,_Period,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
CopyBuffer(Handle_Rsi,0,0,3,RSI_Array);
if(PositionsTotal()==0)
if(RSI_Array[0]<35 && RSI_Array[0]>30 )
{ Comment("ASK " , Ask);
trade.Buy(20,_Symbol,Ask,0,0,"error");
}
----------------------------
but I give error :
failed: Unsupported filling mode (10030)
And no purchase order is made!!!
below photo is setting:
p
I read the all forum and don't answer for problem.
God with you.please help me.