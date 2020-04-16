if(Balance==Equity) or if (Balance!=Equity) means ?
Balance equals Equity when there are no open trades on any chart.
You can have open orders and open positions when balance == equity.
Only theoretically — not actually. Don't confuse the younglings.
As a matter of fact -- very actually. As soon as the sum of all open positions is breakeven then balance will equal equity. If only one position is on then this could occur rather frequently. It's a terrible way to check for a state of no positions and it should never be used nor encouraged.
If it's rather frequent, can you post a screenshot of the MTx terminal with at least one open position and balance equal to equity?
Thanks .but also i need to know the meaning of {if(Equity==!Balance)}
and where we can use this phrase
?
That is broken syntax. What you originally posted was a conditional check to see if your account equity is equal to your account balance. It's of no use, don't use it.
Thanks a lot
