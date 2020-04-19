Error: incorrect data for the structure of the trade request! What does it mean?
Yuri:
Hi, I have an EA installed that gives me the error that appears in the image. What does it mean?
Thanks
clearly it is not passing the correct details
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
you need to talk to the developer
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Trade Request Structure
- www.mql5.com
Interaction between the client terminal and a trade server for executing the order placing operation is performed by using trade requests. The trade request is represented by the special predefined structure of MqlTradeRequest type, which contain all the fields necessary to perform trade deals. The request processing result is represented by...
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Hi, I have an EA installed that gives me the error that appears in the image. What does it mean?
Thanks.