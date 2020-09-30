Indicators: Power of USD
Thank you.
Best regards.
Jan.
What does RED colour mean? If it is weak strength, how come you are selling two weak currencies?
Please tell how to find the strength of USD in H1 or H4 or D1 timeframe using your indicator.
What does RED colour mean? If it is weak strength, how come you are selling two weak currencies?
Please tell how to find the strength of USD in H1 or H4 or D1 timeframe using your indicator.
Hi,
if it is difficult fr you to identify possible entry try to use my indicators "Power of XXX with average".
Regards.
Jan.
How to set the second window of this indicator i.e Power of CAD as in your picture above? I could not find optional to change USD to CAD .It is only fixed USD in indicator parameter.
Thanks.
Regards,
Henry
How to set the second window of this indicator i.e Power of CAD as in your picture above? I could not find optional to change USD to CAD .It is only fixed USD in indicator parameter.
Thanks.
Regards,
Henry
Hi Henry,
there are sepearate indicators for separate currencies.
Look at the name of the indicator.
One is for USD (Power of USD ...) , second is for CAD (Power of CAD...) , third is for EUR (Power of EUR...) and so on.
Regards.
Jan.
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Power of USD:
Power of USD indicator shows actual strength of currency USD calculated of 7 pairs that contain USD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, AUD USD, NZD USD, GBP USD, USD JPY, USD CAD, USD CHF.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY