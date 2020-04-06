EA doesn't buy at open but instead buys along the entire candle instead of a set price
It is buying at every tick because you probably haven't set a filter like:
If(OpenedOrders()==0)
//BUY
Kevin Keena:
It is buying at every tick because you probably haven't set a filter like:
It is buying at every tick because you probably haven't set a filter like:
If(OpenedOrders()==0)
//BUY
Hello Kevin, what exactly does that do? I tried that function and it has no effect.
I remember on mt4 it would only buy or sell on open price, How come is it ignoring my function now?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am using the trade.Buy function and for price I put iClose or iOpen(0). However it isnt following the command and is instead buying like this:
Any help would be amazing