Open an order that profit of 20 USD
How to open an order of 0.2 lots and a earn 20 pips when the order closes in a take profit.
Press F9
Fernando,
How do you set the order window to be able to set S/L and T/P by pips?
I've been researching for a bit, but just started working with a practice account. I've been trying to find settings for the order window, but I'm coming up empty handed and haven't found what I'm looking for in the help window.
Adjusting the S/L and T/P by value works fine when modifying an open order, but it quite a pain when you are trying to trade the one minute chart and get in and out quickly.
Go to Option -> Trade and set Stop Levels in points.
There is no pip option for this but you can simply multiply your pip values by 10. 1 pip = 10 points
Thank you Eshsan.
I was in the right area, but apparently it is not an option in the practice server or it is not available in the release I am using.
I think it's only available in MT5. My screenshot was from the MT5 platform!
How can open an order that makes 20 USD profit in EURUSD in MQL4