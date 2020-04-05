Indicators: Non Lag Relative Strength Index

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Non Lag Relative Strength Index:

Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT4 Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.

Non Lag Relative Strength Index

Author: Roberto Jacobs

 
Automated-Trading:

Non Lag Relative Strength Index:

Author: Roberto Jacobs

sorry, 

there is absolut no difference between the normal RSI and this one

 
amando:

sorry, 

there is absolut no difference between the normal RSI and this one

Yes. Did you read the description? Its only eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.

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