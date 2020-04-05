Indicators: Non Lag Relative Strength Index
Automated-Trading:
Non Lag Relative Strength Index:
Author: Roberto Jacobs
sorry,
there is absolut no difference between the normal RSI and this one
amando:
sorry,
there is absolut no difference between the normal RSI and this one
Yes. Did you read the description? Its only eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.
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Non Lag Relative Strength Index:
Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT4 Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.
Author: Roberto Jacobs