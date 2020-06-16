Indicators: Tick Chart in MQL4
Hello, can you add button for auto open tick chart?
Im using this indicator for tick charts. But it`s only in closed code with BIG UGLY Button and no way to hide it.
Files:
i_TickChart_v10.ex4 13 kb
Stickman:
Looks fine to me.. Thank you. But I cannot try your ex4 as it is closed and cannot guarantee virus free. Thank you once again.
Tick Chart in MQL4:
This will create an offline chart for the ticks.
Author: jaffer wilson