Schedules on vertical lines
Hello
A friend had shown me a trick to display the schedules of the vertical lines that I draw on the graph. But I no longer remember how to do it. And my friend seems inactive.
Does anyone have the solution for me?
Thank you in advance.
- Counting bars including weekends
- Draw Future Vertical Line
- Coding help
AMADIN1980:
Hello
A friend had shown me a trick to display the schedules of the vertical lines that I draw on the graph. But I no longer remember how to do it. And my friend seems inactive.
Does anyone have the solution for me?
Thank you in advance.
Hello AMADIN1980,
As I understand you need to see the drawn vertical objects on our chart.
For doing this, you can push CTRL + B
Also, you may need to click on "List all" button, if you can't find the object.
AMADIN1980
- www.mql5.com
Added topic Schedules on vertical lines Hello A friend had shown me a trick to display the schedules of the vertical lines that I draw on the graph. But I no longer remember how to do it. And my friend seems inactive. Does anyone have the solution for me? Thank you in advance Added topic to unlock my money please HelloI put a job online to...
I made myself understood.
when a vertical line (an object) is drawn on the graph, at the bottom of this line, I wish to be able to see the written schedule.
A friend gave me this tip, but I don't remember.
It was not a trading tool, it was indeed a tip included in the mt5 station.
AMADIN1980:
I made myself understood.
when a vertical line (an object) is drawn on the graph, at the bottom of this line, I wish to be able to see the written schedule.
A friend gave me this tip, but I don't remember.
It was not a trading tool, it was indeed a tip included in the mt5 station.
If you mean that it shows the time/date
open the line's properties and uncheck "Draw as Background"
good game
It was so simple
thank you, friend
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register