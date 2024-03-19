What is considered as good drawdown for an EA?

Hi Guys, 

I just recently built my first EA. I did a strategy test it says my drawdown is 48.81%. I'm new to this stuff is this a good number? Any ideas what I can do to make it better? Thanks

 
Ask yourself, because its an objective matter.

49% means that at some point you could be losing half your capital.

 
Ahh Thank You I understand. I did some searching here on this site I found a FREE EA I wanted to try out. I did a 1 year strategy test and these were the results: Absolute Drawdown (2.34), Maximal Drawdown ( 4.35 (0.04%) ). So this means at some point I will lose 2%-4% of my capital?
 
No, as you might already have heard, past results are not representative of future. Those results only mean that you lost that amount at some point during the test, using historical data.
 

I consider that after 12 to 15% the strategy is bad or has to be improved.

Hi there. I would like to know if this can be considered a good results from an EA?
