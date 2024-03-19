What is considered as good drawdown for an EA?
zunifx79:
Hi Guys,
I just recently built my first EA. I did a strategy test it says my drawdown is 48.81%. I'm new to this stuff is this a good number? Any ideas what I can do to make it better? Thanks
Ask yourself, because its an objective matter.
49% means that at some point you could be losing half your capital.
Ahh Thank You I understand. I did some searching here on this site I found a FREE EA I wanted to try out. I did a 1 year strategy test and these were the results: Absolute Drawdown (2.34), Maximal Drawdown ( 4.35 (0.04%) ). So this means at some point I will lose 2%-4% of my capital?
zunifx79:No, as you might already have heard, past results are not representative of future. Those results only mean that you lost that amount at some point during the test, using historical data.
Hi guy,
I consider that after 12 to 15% the strategy is bad or has to be improved.
Have a nice day.
Hi Guys,
