I just cannot get this figured out!
Is there anybody willing to help me out there? I will greatly appreciate it!
Thanking you in advance!
What is TransHour?
Show the code that Prints to the log.
Keith Watford:
What is TransHour?
Show the code that Prints to the log.
TransHour = TimeHour(TimeCurrent());Print("TransHour is ", TransHour, " BuyTransTimeRS is ", BuyTransTimeRS, " SellTransTimeRS is ",SellTransTimeRS);
BuyTransTimeRS = TransHour + HoursDelay; if(BuyTransTimeRS > 24) BuyTransTimeRS = BuyTransTimeRS - 24;
You want a delay. Time does not go backwards.
static datetime BuyDelay = date() + (TransHour + HoursDelay) * 3600; // \ Or perhaps: TimeCurrent() + HoursDelay * 3600 ⋮ // / set when order opens. if(TimeCurrent() < BuyDelay) return;Find bar of the same time one day ago - MQL4 programming forum
William Roeder:
You want a delay. Time does not go backwards.Find bar of the same time one day ago - MQL4 programming forum
What would we have done without you William? You have been helping programmers over many many years. Know from me that it is greatly appreciated! I will certainly follow your advice and hopefully my problems will be resolved. Thank you again!
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I have written an EA and it seemed to work just fine until i noticed some wrong trades when tested or run on a demo account. I have put a delay on the next transaction after one has been executed by using a variable int HoursDelay. The value of this variable is set as HoursDelay = 4.
The variables I calculate in the code keeps on giving zero values which I think is impossible. Here is an extract of some of the code:
And here is what is reported in the Journal: