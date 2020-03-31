How to open an order with the predefined stop loss size in a certain amount of pips?

Hello everyone.

How can I open an order with a predefined stop loss size in pips? How do I do that, regardless of the price at which the stop loss will fall, I want to open an order with a pre-defined "x" pips stop loss.  I didn't see any similar option in Metatrader, there I need to enter a price for the stop loss, I don't want that.

Thanks.
 
You can enter the desired SL and TP levels in the New Order window, before you open your order.

If you mean to have a standard pre-defined distance as SL and/or TP levels, you need a script, utility or expert advisor for that.

You can search Codebase or the Market and you can find such solutions.



 
there are EA whch will place a predefine sL and tp as soon as trade opens...  one was   RoNZ Auto sL-Tp  find it


okay here it is..

Files:
RoNz_Auto_SL-TS-TP.mq4  14 kb
