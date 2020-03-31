How to open an order with the predefined stop loss size in a certain amount of pips?
Hello everyone.
How can I open an order with a predefined stop loss size in pips? How do I do that, regardless of the price at which the stop loss will fall, I want to open an order with a pre-defined "x" pips stop loss. I didn't see any similar option in Metatrader, there I need to enter a price for the stop loss, I don't want that.
Thanks.
- How do I set an auto stop loss input?
- [ARCHIVE]Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass it by. Can't go anywhere without you - 5.
- Stop Loss script
You can enter the desired SL and TP levels in the New Order window, before you open your order.
If you mean to have a standard pre-defined distance as SL and/or TP levels, you need a script, utility or expert advisor for that.
You can search Codebase or the Market and you can find such solutions.
there are EA whch will place a predefine sL and tp as soon as trade opens... one was RoNZ Auto sL-Tp find it
okay here it is..
Files:
RoNz_Auto_SL-TS-TP.mq4 14 kb
