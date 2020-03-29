The Inclusion of Local Traders Time Zone, with Server Time Zone, along the X axis - a horizontal row for each Time Zone, adjacent to each other, one directly above the other.

New comment
 
The Inclusion of Local Traders Time Zone, with Server Time Zone, along the X axis - a horizontal row for each Time Zone, adjacent to each other, one directly above the other.
 

Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

more here

Clock
Clock
  • www.mql5.com
VIP_DSR VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.
 
maverick069 Gamble: The Inclusion of Local Traders Time Zone,

Your local time is irrelevant. Think FX time only.

Chart times are broker times.
New comment