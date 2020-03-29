The Inclusion of Local Traders Time Zone, with Server Time Zone, along the X axis - a horizontal row for each Time Zone, adjacent to each other, one directly above the other.
Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
more here
- www.mql5.com
Your local time is irrelevant. Think FX time only.
- FX opens 5pm Eastern Time (NY) Sunday and ends 5pm NY Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to
low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
- Brokers use a variety of time zones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar (and H4) is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
-
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or
that it changed in 2007 [important when testing history.])
- Then there are H4 candles that start on odd hours.
Why My XAUUSD 4H candles start with 1 hour shift? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use