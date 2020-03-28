Copytrading on MT4
ALFIO ZAMMATARO:
I kindly ask for your help.
Hi, I am an Italian boy, I am interested in replicating my operations to friends or in any case people who follow me, I have seen that with MT4 I can be a seller of signals, I have already registered as a seller, I have created "new signals", l I associated with my account, only that it doesn't go public, how come? when I look for the name of my signals on MT4 I don't find it, how can I solve it?
It takes time for new signals to be rated and ranked, be patient.
You can always find a signal in MT4/5 search though and subscribe following these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
