problem phone number
hi,
i Don't know how i can valid my phone number in edit profil. there is Nothing to validate. When i change page, the phone number is not longer there.
i need help because without that i can't validate my transaction.
thank you
You need to save your settings at the bottom of the page.
hi dear
I wanted to deposit money into my account. The site asked me to save the phone number in my account. After saving and changing the password. SMS will not be sent to me and message will be sent after 24 hours. What should I do?
You are expecting an SMS message but you seem to have selected Telegram?
You are expecting an SMS message but you seem to have selected Telegram?
How did you change your current password? personally I connect to MQL5 with facebook so i Don't have mot de passe .. you invent your current password?
I'm having this problem. Please tell me what should I do?
The only decision I know is the following (copy from the other thread) -
Some people used Telegram installed on computer associated with the phone number, and it worked for them:
Telegram may work instead of sms but you should install telegram on desktop computer and associate it with phone number-
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to confirm the phone in the profile, if the SMS does not reach ???
Volha Loyeva , 2019.06.24 11:19The problem with the Telegram was solved by installing it on a PC. The code did not arrive on the mobile device with Telegram, but came to the PC with Telegram.
I can't open the link. I did 2 ways: SMS and Telegram, but I still didn't receive any thing
Thanks a lot!
