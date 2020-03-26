Is there any to detect pressing the rest button in an indicator?

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Hi everyone,


I am trying to detect pressing the rest button in this window?

Reset button indicator window

Is there anyway to detect the click of this button inside a .mql4 file?


Best regards.

 
Oscar Gomez Fuente:

Hi everyone,


I am trying to detect pressing the rest button in this window?


Is there anyway to detect the click of this button inside a .mql4 file?


Best regards.

I don't think it is possible. Why do you want to detect if the user resets the settings? 

 
After the deinit/init cycle, If all the settings are at the default, the button has been essentially been pressed. Why do you care?
 
Fernando Morales:

I don't think it is possible. Why do you want to detect if the user resets the settings? 

I would like to delete some objects in the chart.

 
William Roeder:
After the deinit/init cycle, If all the settings are at the default, the button has been essentially been pressed. Why do you care?

1º. According ot that: Why do you care?

I would like to delete some objets of the chart.


2º. According to that: "After the deinit/init cycle, If all the settings are at the default, the button has been essentially been pressed.

If I don't change any parameters, it is the same status that If I click the reset button, so I think it is not a good way.

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