Is there any to detect pressing the rest button in an indicator?
Hi everyone,
I am trying to detect pressing the rest button in this window?
Is there anyway to detect the click of this button inside a .mql4 file?
Best regards.
I don't think it is possible. Why do you want to detect if the user resets the settings?
I don't think it is possible. Why do you want to detect if the user resets the settings?
I would like to delete some objects in the chart.
After the deinit/init cycle, If all the settings are at the default, the button has been essentially been pressed. Why do you care?
1º. According ot that: Why do you care?
I would like to delete some objets of the chart.
2º. According to that: "After the deinit/init cycle, If all the settings are at the default, the button has been essentially been pressed.
If I don't change any parameters, it is the same status that If I click the reset button, so I think it is not a good way.
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Hi everyone,
I am trying to detect pressing the rest button in this window?
Is there anyway to detect the click of this button inside a .mql4 file?
Best regards.