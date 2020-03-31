Draggable,sizeable object how to

Hi guys, I was wondering how to create a sizeable, draggable object. 
It will be a sine wave. It should be also deformed ( not only contained in a rectangular box but the box could become a translated trapeze

Marco Montemari:
I think CAnvas could work for me.

 
Marco Montemari:

I think CAnvas could work for me.

Files:
sine.mq5  11 kb
