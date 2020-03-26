there is a problem with this site security certificate
I would like to mention that i am running windows 7 x64
Is there something crucial that i should install?
I am newbie with mt4 and these things...
b515k:
I also get this message when trying to pay with mc...
Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer and follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Hello,
I am trying to subscribe to a signal. I created and funded my mql5 account. I am using metatrader4.
When i navigate to buy subscription i get an error
" there is a problem with this site security certificate "
I cannot proceed to next page...
After googling it i was suggested to uncheck:
check for publisher's certificate revocation
and
check for server certificate revocation
in the Internet properties, advanced tab..
However this is not working for me.
Is there a topic about this that i didnt find?
Any recommendations?
Is there any other way to buy subscription?
Many thank for your answers.
Bastian