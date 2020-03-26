there is a problem with this site security certificate

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hello,


I am trying to subscribe to a signal. I created and funded my mql5 account. I am using metatrader4.

When i navigate to buy subscription i get an error

" there is a problem with this site security certificate "


I cannot proceed to next page...


After googling it i was suggested to uncheck:


check for publisher's certificate revocation

and

check for server certificate revocation


in the Internet properties, advanced tab..


However this is not working for me.


Is there a topic about this that i didnt find?

Any recommendations?

Is there any other way to buy subscription?


Many thank for your answers.


Bastian

Files:
mt4.png  34 kb
[Deleted]  

I would like to mention that i am running windows 7 x64

Is there something crucial that i should install?

I am newbie with mt4 and these things...

[Deleted]  

I also get this message when trying to pay with mc...

 
b515k:

I also get this message when trying to pay with mc...

Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer and follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

New comment