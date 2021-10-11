Converting Order totals from MT4 indicator to MT5 -- Need help

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Hi.. 

I am creating a dashboard for my totals.

I have 99% of it working.  Just having issues with the OrdersTotal for the daily and weekly figures.

void DrawCurrentTrades() {
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   int buyCount, sellCount = 0;
    
   double buyProfit, sellProfit, buyLot, sellLot, buyPip, sellPip = 0;
   double slPip, tpPip;
   double allTPPips, allSLPips = 0;
   double maxLoss, maxProfit = 0;
   color c = White;
   string text = "";
   int colWidth1 = 200;

   for (int i = OrdersTotal(); i >= 0; i--)
    
      if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
         if ( IsValidOrder() ) 
           
        // {
     
            slPip = 0;
            tpPip = 0;
            if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) {
               buyCount++;
               buyProfit += OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission();
               buyLot += OrderLots();
               buyPip += point2pip(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID) - OrderOpenPrice(), OrderSymbol());

               if (OrderStopLoss() > 0.0) slPip = point2pip(OrderOpenPrice() - OrderStopLoss(), OrderSymbol());
               if (OrderTakeProfit() > 0.0) tpPip = point2pip(OrderTakeProfit() - OrderOpenPrice(), OrderSymbol());
                  
            } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
               sellCount++;
               sellProfit += OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission();
               sellLot += OrderLots();
               sellPip += point2pip(OrderOpenPrice() - MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), OrderSymbol());

               if (OrderStopLoss() > 0.0) slPip = point2pip(OrderStopLoss() - OrderOpenPrice(), OrderSymbol());
               if (OrderTakeProfit() > 0.0) tpPip = point2pip(OrderOpenPrice() - OrderTakeProfit(), OrderSymbol());
            }         
            if (slPip != 0) {
               maxLoss -= pip2money(slPip, OrderLots(), OrderSymbol());
               allSLPips -= slPip;

            }
            
            if (tpPip != 0) {
               maxProfit += pip2money(tpPip, OrderLots(), OrderSymbol()) + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission();
               allTPPips += tpPip;
            }
                 DrawText(0, 30, 20, "OrderTotals = "+ OrdersTotal(), White, FontSize);       
    //     }

this is what is should look like

But should have numbers in the fields..


pls help  

 

Example: counting all POSITIONS (for all characters, for all Magic number) 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate all positions                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CalculateAllPositions()
  {
   int total=0;

   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
          total++;
//---
   return(total);
  }
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Example: counting all POSITIONS (for all characters, for all Magic number)

HI Vladimir.


Do I replace the whole section or just add  that to the top?

 
Kristina Suh :

HI Vladimir.


Do I replace the whole section or just add  that to the top?

The function itself (CalculateAllPositions ()) should be BELOW OnInit, OnTick, OnTradeTransaction.

A function call (CalculateAllPositions ()) is usually made from OnTick.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Example: Calculate Positions and Pending Orders

HI,

looks great.. I will try that.

Will the coding work on an Indicator? 

 
Kristina Suh :

HI,

looks great.. I will try that.

Will the coding work on an Indicator? 

You know, sometimes I like to check - sometimes checking an idea is faster than waiting for an answer :)

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You know, sometimes I like to check - sometimes checking an idea is faster than waiting for an answer :)

HI.

It looks like some of the coding doesn't work on my Indicators.

What I am trying to do is display profits per day for the week and the month.

I'm still trying to work that out from your sent me.


I will try and bring some of the indicator into the EA.   and see how that goes.

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