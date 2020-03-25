help with alerts
please help me add alerts on this code,even time filter if i input 5 i want to only get alerts like this 5,10,15,20,25,30...
PinBar.mq4 32 kb
Optimum Remember: i want to only get alerts like this 5,10,15,20,25,30...What you wrote is unclear.
input int inp_cnt=5; ⋮ if( inp_cnt == 5) Alert("5,10,15,20,25,30 …");
If you meant something else, you need to write it down in concrete terms, then and only then can you code it.
William Roeder:
like i want the alerts to correspond with bigger time frames when i am on 1m chart 2,if i input 5m the singals should only come at 2:05,2:10,2:15 and if i input 15m,they should come like this 2:15,2:30,2:45 in that particular manner
