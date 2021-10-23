problem in backtesting with Rial - page 2
Let's try to figure it out.
Using the link, we will determine how much $ is in the deposit
Now open the symbol property '
' and show a screenshot of the properties.
here is the properties:
Conduct a test for the last year, just choose not D1, but H1 timeframe.
I had already done that , no luck there as well
Not one deal too?
Can you open a demo account and give me a username and password? I will then try to check myself.
No unfortunately it doesn't make any deal.
you can create a free demo account yourself, just Click open an account, search for "Mofid Securities PJS" as the broker, give it a name, email and phone number and you're good to go
I cannot do this: the "account type" field is empty
please check your messages, I sent you the credentials
Problem in filling symbol fields:
Filling shouldn't be None.
So I modified the Filling to be Fill or Kill, and now its doing the trading!!
This was bugging me for so long, I don't know how to thank you, you're AWESOME Vladimir, Thank you.
Can you tell me what exactly you did? And where did you do it?