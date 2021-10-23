problem in backtesting with Rial - page 2

Vladimir Karputov:

Let's try to figure it out.

Using the link, we will determine how much $ is in the deposit

Now open the symbol property '

' and show a screenshot of the properties.

here is the properties:


{
"ConfigSymbols" : [
{
"Symbol" : "فولاد",
"Path" : "TSE\\بورس\\فلزات اساسی\\فولاد",
"ISIN" : "IRO1FOLD0001",
"Category" : "",
"Exchange" : "",
"Description" : "فولاد مبارکه اصفهان",
"Basis" : "",
"Page" : "",
"CurrencyBase" : "RLS",
"CurrencyProfit" : "RLS",
"CurrencyMargin" : "RLS",
"ColorBackground" : "4278190080",
"Digits" : "0",
"Point" : "1.00000000",
"TickFlags" : "7",
"TickBookDepth" : "5",
"TickChartMode" : "1",
"TradeMode" : "4",
"TradeFlags" : "0",
"CalcMode" : "32",
"ExecMode" : "3",
"GTCMode" : "0",
"FillFlags" : "0",
"ExpirFlags" : "15",
"OrderFlags" : "127",
"Spread" : "0",
"TickValue" : "1.00000000",
"TickSize" : "1.00000000",
"ContractSize" : "1.00000000",
"StopsLevel" : "0",
"FreezeLevel" : "0",
"VolumeMin" : "10000",
"VolumeMinExt" : "100000000",
"VolumeMax" : "1000000000",
"VolumeMaxExt" : "10000000000000",
"VolumeStep" : "10000",
"VolumeStepExt" : "100000000",
"VolumeLimit" : "10000",
"VolumeLimitExt" : "100000000",
"MarginFlags" : "0",
"MarginInitial" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenance" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialBuy" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialSell" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialBuyLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialSellLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialBuyStop" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialSellStop" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialBuyStopLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginInitialSellStopLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceBuy" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceSell" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceBuyLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceSellLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceBuyStop" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceSellStop" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceBuyStopLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginMaintenanceSellStopLimit" : "0.00000000",
"MarginLiquidity" : "0.00000000",
"MarginHedged" : "0.00000000",
"SwapMode" : "0",
"SwapLong" : "0.00",
"SwapShort" : "0.00",
"Swap3Day" : "3",
"TimeStart" : "0",
Pouria_mzn :

Vladimir Karputov:

I had already done that , no luck there as well
 
Not one deal too?

Can you open a demo account and give me a username and password? I will then try to check myself.

 
No unfortunately it doesn't make any deal.

you can create a free demo account yourself, just Click open an account, search for "Mofid Securities PJS" as the broker, give it a name, email and phone number and you're good to go

 
I cannot do this: the "account type" field is empty


 
please check your messages, I sent you the credentials
 
Problem in filling symbol fields:


Filling shouldn't be None.

 
So I modified the Filling to be Fill or Kill, and now its doing the trading!!

This was bugging me for so long, I don't know how to thank you, you're AWESOME Vladimir, Thank you.

 
Can you tell me what exactly you did? And where did you do it?

