Indicators: Stochastic MACD
Any one else find this indicator useful? Please share your experience with it. I've installed it today and was looking for comments about it from previous users.
EasyFxMoney:
Any one else find this indicator useful? Please share your experience with it. I've installed it today and was looking for comments about it from previous users.
Any one else find this indicator useful? Please share your experience with it. I've installed it today and was looking for comments about it from previous users.
As the indicator was only posted yesterday, nobody has had a chance to have much experience with it.
sir can you share the MTF version of it ? Thank you very much
f gh:
sir can you share the MTF version of it ? Thank you very much
sir can you share the MTF version of it ? Thank you very much
Did not make a MTF version
Sir.. can you add arrows and alert for this indicator? Thank you
Please, could someone help me how to put the indicator to the graph on MT4? I can´t find any instructions.
Thank you, I will try this indicator for several days
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Stochastic MACD:
Stochastic MACD (metatrader 4 version)
Author: Mladen Rakic