Indicators: Stochastic MACD

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Stochastic MACD:

Stochastic MACD (metatrader 4 version)

Stochastic MACD

Author: Mladen Rakic

 
Any one else find this indicator useful? Please share your experience with it. I've installed it today and was looking for comments about it from previous users.
 
EasyFxMoney:
Any one else find this indicator useful? Please share your experience with it. I've installed it today and was looking for comments about it from previous users.

As the indicator was only posted yesterday, nobody has had a chance to have much experience with it.

 
sir can you share the MTF version of it ? Thank you very much
 
f gh:
sir can you share the MTF version of it ? Thank you very much

Did not make a MTF version

 
Sir.. can you add arrows and alert for this indicator? Thank you
 
Please, could someone help me how to put the indicator to the graph on MT4? I can´t find any instructions.
 
Thank you, I will try this indicator for several days
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