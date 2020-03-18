Building an indicator

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Hello everyone. I am a newbie in programming mql5 so I am looking for some kind of a big advice how to start. I 'm a little bit familiar with RPA soft so for the more easy explanation of what kind of indicator I would like to build here is a screenshot:
It is obviously lots of missing things comparing with mql5 code, but the general idea should be understandable.
Appreciate any advice or code lines.