Remove Initial window after execute an expert advisor

New comment
 

Every body please help me

How to remove  Initial window after execute an expert advisor like below image



 
atsy:

Every body please help me

How to remove  Initial window after execute an expert advisor like below image



If you mean how to remove the expert, right click on your chart >> Expert Advisors >> Remove.

I don't think you mean the expert window, that you can simply remove by clicking OK or the red X on the upper right corner, right?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If you mean how to remove the expert, right click on your chart >> Expert Advisors >> Remove.

I don't think you mean the expert window, that you can simply remove by clicking OK or the red X on the upper right corner, right?

Hi 11

I mean the window that appears immediately after execution. Exactly similar to the image above

 
atsy:

Hi

I mean the window that appears immediately after execution. Exactly similar to the image above

When an expert advisor is run, the top window will first appear. What I want to do is not automatically populate the window.
 
atsy:
When an expert advisor is run, the top window will first appear. What I want to do is not automatically populate the window.

I don't understand what you are saying, when an expert runs, you only got a smiling face on the upper right corner of your chart.

What is the window that appears immediately after execution?

Post a screenshot of your actual problem and not something else.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't understand what you are saying, when an expert runs, you only got a smiling face on the upper right corner of your chart.

What is the window that appears immediately after execution?

Post a screenshot of your actual problem and not something else.

1




I want the window I marked with a red line not to appear.

This window will appear immediately by running expert advisor.

Did you understand?

Files:
1.png  269 kb
 
atsy:

I want the window I marked with a red line not to appear.

This window will appear immediately by running expert advisor.

Did you understand?

This window appears when you load an expert advisor onto a chart and you can close it by clicking OK or the red X on the top right corner.

If you mean that you don't want to appear at all, when you load an expert, save your expert and its settings as a template and then lod the template and not your expert on your chart.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This window appears when you load an expert advisor onto a chart and you can close it by clicking OK or the red X on the top right corner.

If you mean that you don't want to appear at all, when you load an expert, save your expert and its settings as a template and then lod the template and not your expert on your chart.

Thank you dear Eleni
 
I trade in M1 timeframe. And I've developed a series of analytics tools like Expert Advidor and defined HotKey for quick access.
Is there a way to load a template with Hotkey?
 
atsy:
I trade in M1 timeframe. And I've developed a series of analytics tools like Expert Advidor and defined HotKey for quick access.
Is there a way to load a template with Hotkey?

I don't know about that.

 
atsy:
I trade in M1 timeframe. And I've developed a series of analytics tools like Expert Advidor and defined HotKey for quick access.
Is there a way to load a template with Hotkey?



I solved it !!!

By writing a script and loading the template with that script

Thank you for your cooperation

New comment