Indicators: Tether Line Indicator

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Tether Line Indicator:

Best Direction Indicator. Red Line means the market UP. Blue Line means the market Down.

Tether Line Indicator

Author: Jing Jie Huang

 
Good job. but better red down blue up. I thing so for psyche
 
ROBERT URBANSKI:
Good job. but better red down blue up. I thing so for psyche

Just reverse the colours in the code

#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_color2 clrBlue
#property indicator_color3 clrRed
#property indicator_color4 clrBlue

to

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_color3 clrBlue
#property indicator_color4 clrRed
 
Thanks. Does the indicator repaint?
 
liqianghe:
Thanks. Does the indicator repaint?

no repaint.

 

Mr. Keith Watford,

                            this indicator only made for USDJPY or for all other pairs, Actually i am asking you that in above example you mentioned that the pair of USDJPY, this tether line indicator only works with USDJPY pair or all the forex pairs?  

 

Mr Jing Jie Huang,

                             this indicator only made for USDJPY or for all other pairs, Actually i am asking you that in above example you mentioned that the pair of USDJPY, this tether line indicator only works with USDJPY pair or all the forex pairs? 

 
sunnyrox:

Mr. Keith Watford,

                            this indicator only made for USDJPY or for all other pairs, Actually i am asking you that in above example you mentioned that the pair of USDJPY, this tether line indicator only works with USDJPY pair or all the forex pairs?  

Why are you asking me?

Why don't you just try it??

 
Is there a version for mql5?
 
This is a remarkable code. Is it possible to convert this into Tether Candles? Please let me know ASAP!
 
How do I get it to my mt4 pls

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