My Account was hacked?

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Dear Administrator and everybody, 

After I funded in my account about 15minutes ago, I was banned and could not be able to create topic nor create a job. See below images for details. My account returns to normal after restart PC. 

Was my account hacked? 

1

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How can I know my account is safe now?

Thanks so much!!

 
This is fake autoban by IP.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQl5 Banned until.....

Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.10 15:18

IP address, not a provider.

I think - it is the following case - "autoban because your IP became to be IP of the spammer".
If you have dynamic IP address (majority of internet users are having dynamic IP) so - switch your PC off and restart your modem/router; the IP address will be changed and this "red banner" will be disappeared).

It is the usual situation: I got this fake autoban by IP two times for example .. so - now I know how to fix it by myself (and I explained it on the thread).


 
Sergey Golubev:
This is fake autoban by IP.


Got it. So scary. I think I could not come back again :)

Thanks for your reply and I know how to solve it next time. Thanks

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