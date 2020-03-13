My Account was hacked?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.10 15:18
IP address, not a provider.
I think - it is the following case - "autoban because your IP became to be IP of the spammer".
If you have dynamic IP address (majority of internet users are having dynamic IP) so - switch your PC off and restart your modem/router; the IP address will be changed and this "red banner" will be disappeared).
It is the usual situation: I got this fake autoban by IP
two times for example .. so - now I know how to fix it by myself (and I explained it on the thread).
This is fake autoban by IP.
Got it. So scary. I think I could not come back again :)
Thanks for your reply and I know how to solve it next time. Thanks
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Dear Administrator and everybody,
After I funded in my account about 15minutes ago, I was banned and could not be able to create topic nor create a job. See below images for details. My account returns to normal after restart PC.
Was my account hacked?
How can I know my account is safe now?
Thanks so much!!