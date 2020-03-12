how do I get live prices onto my charts? my charts are showing prices from June last year??
how do I get live prices onto my charts? my charts are showing prices from June last year??
Is your platform connected to the broker's server?
And did you turn off the auto scroll?
dmsjv:
how do I get live prices onto my charts? my charts are showing prices from June last year??
how do I get live prices onto my charts? my charts are showing prices from June last year??
Are you using a demo account that has expired?
Keith Watford:no I havnt signed with a broker yet ??
Is your platform connected to the broker's server?
Is your platform connected to the broker's server?
Seng Joo Thio:not using a demo account??
Are you using a demo account that has expired?
dmsjv:
no I havnt signed with a broker yet ??
no I havnt signed with a broker yet ??
dmsjv:
not using a demo account??
not using a demo account??
Open a demo account with a broker.
You can only get updated prices if you are connected to a price feed.
Keith Watford:thank you
Open a demo account with a broker.
You can only get updated prices if you are connected to a price feed.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register