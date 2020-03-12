how do I get live prices onto my charts? my charts are showing prices from June last year??

how do I get live prices onto my charts? my charts are showing prices from June last year??
 
Is your platform connected to the broker's server?
 
And did you turn off the auto scroll? autoscroll
 
dmsjv:
how do I get live prices onto my charts? my charts are showing prices from June last year??

Are you using a demo account that has expired?

 
Keith Watford:
Is your platform connected to the broker's server?
no I havnt signed with a broker yet ??
 
Seng Joo Thio:

Are you using a demo account that has expired?

not using a demo account??
 
dmsjv:
no I havnt signed with a broker yet ??
dmsjv:
not using a demo account??

Open a demo account with a broker.

You can only get updated prices if you are connected to a price feed.

 
Keith Watford:

Open a demo account with a broker.

You can only get updated prices if you are connected to a price feed.

thank you
