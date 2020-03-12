CrossOver SMA Expert how to edit?

Hello I need to Know how to edit this code with Examples to make it crossover EA.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        test8.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>
//--- available signals
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh>
//--- available trailing
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingNone.mqh>
//--- available money management
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string             Expert_Title         ="test8";     // Document name
ulong                    Expert_MagicNumber   =2369;        //
bool                     Expert_EveryTick     =false;       //
//--- inputs for main signal
input int                Signal_ThresholdOpen =10;          // Signal threshold value to open [0...100]
input int                Signal_ThresholdClose=10;          // Signal threshold value to close [0...100]
input double             Signal_PriceLevel    =0.0;         // Price level to execute a deal
input double             Signal_StopLevel     =50.0;        // Stop Loss level (in points)
input double             Signal_TakeLevel     =50.0;        // Take Profit level (in points)
input int                Signal_Expiration    =4;           // Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
input int                Signal_0_MA_PeriodMA =12;          // Moving Average(12,0,...) Period of averaging
input int                Signal_0_MA_Shift    =0;           // Moving Average(12,0,...) Time shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     Signal_0_MA_Method   =MODE_SMA;    // Moving Average(12,0,...) Method of averaging
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_0_MA_Applied  =PRICE_CLOSE; // Moving Average(12,0,...) Prices series
input double             Signal_0_MA_Weight   =1.0;         // Moving Average(12,0,...) Weight [0...1.0]
input int                Signal_1_MA_PeriodMA =24;          // Moving Average(24,0,...) Period of averaging
input int                Signal_1_MA_Shift    =0;           // Moving Average(24,0,...) Time shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     Signal_1_MA_Method   =MODE_SMA;    // Moving Average(24,0,...) Method of averaging
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_1_MA_Applied  =PRICE_CLOSE; // Moving Average(24,0,...) Prices series
input double             Signal_1_MA_Weight   =1.0;         // Moving Average(24,0,...) Weight [0...1.0]
//--- inputs for money
input double             Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0;        // Percent
input double             Money_FixLot_Lots    =0.01;        // Fixed volume
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global expert object                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CExpert ExtExpert;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization function of the expert                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initializing expert
   if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Creating signal
   CExpertSignal *signal=new CExpertSignal;
   if(signal==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal);
   signal.ThresholdOpen(Signal_ThresholdOpen);
   signal.ThresholdClose(Signal_ThresholdClose);
   signal.PriceLevel(Signal_PriceLevel);
   signal.StopLevel(Signal_StopLevel);
   signal.TakeLevel(Signal_TakeLevel);
   signal.Expiration(Signal_Expiration);
//--- Creating filter CSignalMA
   CSignalMA *filter0=new CSignalMA;
   if(filter0==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter0");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter0);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter0.PeriodMA(Signal_0_MA_PeriodMA);
   filter0.Shift(Signal_0_MA_Shift);
   filter0.Method(Signal_0_MA_Method);
   filter0.Applied(Signal_0_MA_Applied);
   filter0.Weight(Signal_0_MA_Weight);
//--- Creating filter CSignalMA
   CSignalMA *filter1=new CSignalMA;
   if(filter1==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter1");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter1);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter1.PeriodMA(Signal_1_MA_PeriodMA);
   filter1.Shift(Signal_1_MA_Shift);
   filter1.Method(Signal_1_MA_Method);
   filter1.Applied(Signal_1_MA_Applied);
   filter1.Weight(Signal_1_MA_Weight);
//--- Creation of trailing object
   CTrailingNone *trailing=new CTrailingNone;
   if(trailing==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set trailing parameters
//--- Creation of money object
   CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot;
   if(money==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set money parameters
   money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent);
   money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots);
//--- Check all trading objects parameters
   if(!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings())
     {
      //--- failed
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Tuning of all necessary indicators
   if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators())
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- ok
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function of the expert                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ExtExpert.Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Tick" event handler function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTick();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Trade" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTrade();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Timer" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTimer();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

To use the MQL5 Wizard, you need to use the trading signal modules. Here is a module: SignalCrossiMA

Based on the article, the MQL5 Wizard - Trading Signals at the Intersection of Two Exponential Moving Averages - now the signal module works in the new version of the terminal.

The signal file must be placed in the [data folder] \ MQL5 \ Include \ Expert \ Signal \ folder and restart the MetaEditor editor. After a reboot, the editor will see this module (look for the description " Signals based on crossover of two iMA ").

Next, you need to generate an adviser based on the signal module - for more details, see Help creating a ready-made advisor - MQL4 / MQL5 Wizard .

Only two conditions are left: for opening BUY ( LongCondition ) and for opening SELL ( ShortCondition )

Vladimir Karputov:

To use the MQL5 Wizard, you need to use the trading signal modules. Here is a module: SignalCrossiMA

Thank You :)

 

hi again i cant find this signal in my editor 


Only this signals



 
themasterx7:

hi again i cant find this signal in my editor 

Only this signals

The signal file must be placed in the [data folder] \MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\folder and restart the MetaEditor editor. After a reboot, the editor will see this module (look for the description " Signals based on crossover of two iMA ").


 
Vladimir Karputov:

The signal file must be placed in the [data folder] \MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\folder and restart the MetaEditor editor. After a reboot, the editor will see this module (look for the description " Signals based on crossover of two iMA ").


hi 

I did as you said and its not there is there any way to downloaded or imported to my signals folder

 
help please ?!
 
themasterx7:

hi 

I did as you said and its not there is there any way to downloaded or imported to my signals folder

 Show a screenshot of the folder in which the signals lie
 
Vladimir Karputov:
 Show a screenshot of the folder in which the signals lie



Here It is.

 
themasterx7 :


I repeat to you for the third time:

Here is a module: SignalCrossiMAThe signal file must be placed in the [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\folder and the MetaEditor editor reloaded. After a reboot, the editor will see this module (look for the description " Signals based on crossover of two iMA ").

Vladimir Karputov:

I repeat to you for the third time:

Here is a module: SignalCrossiMAThe signal file must be placed in the [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\folder and the MetaEditor editor reloaded. After a reboot, the editor will see this module (look for the description " Signals based on crossover of two iMA").

oh yea Sorry my man new at this got it thanks.

