how can i fix this? EURUSD DAYLI CHART BUG

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/11466957/eurusd-d1-tradestone-limited
Chart EURUSD, D1, 2020.03.11 21:06 UTC, Tradestone Limited, MetaTrader 4, Demo
Symbol: EURUSD. Periodicity: D1. Broker: Tradestone Limited. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2020.03.11 21:06 UTC.
 

If anyone can guide me to fix this bug, it only happens with eurusd on daily chart every other pair it works fine

 

Maybe your history files have been broken.

1. [Menu] File --> Open data folder --> history --> tradestone demo(I don't know exactly this folder.)

2. Delete all history file of EURUSD.

3. Try to open chart.

