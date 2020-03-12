how can i fix this? EURUSD DAYLI CHART BUG
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/11466957/eurusd-d1-tradestone-limited
Chart EURUSD, D1, 2020.03.11 21:06 UTC, Tradestone Limited, MetaTrader 4, Demo
Symbol: EURUSD. Periodicity: D1. Broker: Tradestone Limited. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2020.03.11 21:06 UTC.
Maybe your history files have been broken.
1. [Menu] File --> Open data folder --> history --> tradestone demo(I don't know exactly this folder.)
2. Delete all history file of EURUSD.
3. Try to open chart.
(Probably little bit different from your's)
