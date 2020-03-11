Problem with VPS

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(I activated the VPS on 06/06/2020, but with a large frequency, it disconnects.)

(I am also using copy trading, and it always opens the double position instead of the single one. It happened to some of you. Thank you)

Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 4/5 is the best VPS solution for Forex. It is cheap, it requires no configuration and it features minimum delays to the server. For only 15 USD per month, you obtain a virtual platform that works around the clock, saves your profit and pays off. Create a remote copy of the application directly from the...
 

Please read and watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGSHrX-QAOU

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/tutorial

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323892/page2#comment_13490694
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page124#comment_13488893
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/330145#comment_14549908 // Instalation in detailed version

How to rent and manage the best forex hosting solution
How to rent and manage the best forex hosting solution
  • www.mql5.com
Launch the virtual hosting wizard (Navigator — trading account context menu — "Register a Virtual Server"). It automatically finds the access point closest to your broker and offers you several service plans. When using the service for the first time, you receive 24 hours for free. Now, you only have to set the data migration mode: indicators...
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