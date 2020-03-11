Problem with VPS
Please read and watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGSHrX-QAOU
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/tutorial
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323892/page2#comment_13490694
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page124#comment_13488893
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/330145#comment_14549908 // Instalation in detailed version
How to rent and manage the best forex hosting solution
- www.mql5.com
Launch the virtual hosting wizard (Navigator — trading account context menu — "Register a Virtual Server"). It automatically finds the access point closest to your broker and offers you several service plans. When using the service for the first time, you receive 24 hours for free. Now, you only have to set the data migration mode: indicators...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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(I activated the VPS on 06/06/2020, but with a large frequency, it disconnects.)
(I am also using copy trading, and it always opens the double position instead of the single one. It happened to some of you. Thank you)