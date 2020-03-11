Trades Disabled on EA when the options are all enabled?

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I have an EA that should be opening trades from an indicator but hasn't. I checked the journal this morning and see error around trades being disabled:


I have confirmed that it is enabled in the EA -> Common:


I have also confirm that it's enabled in the options:


Where else can I look?

 
This error message means trading is disabled on the server side. So on the broker side. Contact them.
 
Alain Verleyen:
This error message means trading is disabled on the server side. So on the broker side. Contact them.

Thanks I will. Weird as I have other EAs that move stop loss and create orders working fine on the same broker. Also get the same message on 3 different brokers. I'll see what they say.

 
NOENEEL NAVEEN SHARMA:

Thanks I will. Weird as I have other EAs that move stop loss and create orders working fine on the same broker. Also get the same message on 3 different brokers. I'll see what they say.

Let me check, maybe I am wrong, sometimes I am reading too fast :-)
 
Hmmm the first thing they asked was if i am in the US (I am not). I recently moved my VPS to NY. Wonder if that's the reason.
 
NOENEEL NAVEEN SHARMA:
Hmmm the first thing they asked was if i am in the US (I am not). I recently moved my VPS to NY. Wonder if that's the reason.
I confirm it's broker issue, at least on this symbol.
 

Broker #1 came back with - shouldn't be a problem, nothing on our side

Broker #2 came back with - should work if your other EA is working ok

Broker #3 came back with - Your care currently 42 in the queue

 
NOENEEL NAVEEN SHARMA:

Thanks I will. Weird as I have other EAs that move stop loss and create orders working fine on the same broker. Also get the same message on 3 different brokers. I'll see what they say.

Is the other EAs working on the same symbol ?

Are the 3 different brokers with the same issue on the same symbol ?

 
NOENEEL NAVEEN SHARMA:

Broker #1 came back with - shouldn't be a problem, nothing on our side

Broker #2 came back with - should work if your other EA is working ok

Broker #3 came back with - Your care currently 42 in the queue

Ok you already know there are 2 brokers to avoid.

Is that live or demo account ?

 
These are live accounts with my other EA working fine with trades. First 2 brokers were FXCM and OANDA. Just waiting for IC Markets now.
 
Alain Verleyen:

Is the other EAs working on the same symbol ?

Are the 3 different brokers with the same issue on the same symbol ?

Different symbols, but symbols that I have traded with on that broker

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