Trades Disabled on EA when the options are all enabled?
This error message means trading is disabled on the server side. So on the broker side. Contact them.
Thanks I will. Weird as I have other EAs that move stop loss and create orders working fine on the same broker. Also get the same message on 3 different brokers. I'll see what they say.
Broker #1 came back with - shouldn't be a problem, nothing on our side
Broker #2 came back with - should work if your other EA is working ok
Broker #3 came back with - Your care currently 42 in the queue
Thanks I will. Weird as I have other EAs that move stop loss and create orders working fine on the same broker. Also get the same message on 3 different brokers. I'll see what they say.
Is the other EAs working on the same symbol ?
Are the 3 different brokers with the same issue on the same symbol ?
Broker #1 came back with - shouldn't be a problem, nothing on our side
Broker #2 came back with - should work if your other EA is working ok
Broker #3 came back with - Your care currently 42 in the queue
Ok you already know there are 2 brokers to avoid.
Is that live or demo
account ?
Is the other EAs working on the same symbol ?
Are the 3 different brokers with the same issue on the same symbol ?
Different symbols, but symbols that I have traded with on that broker
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I have an EA that should be opening trades from an indicator but hasn't. I checked the journal this morning and see error around trades being disabled:
I have confirmed that it is enabled in the EA -> Common:
I have also confirm that it's enabled in the options:
Where else can I look?