Indicators: Trend flex x 2

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Trend flex x 2:

Trend flex x 2 (metatrader 4 version)

Trend flex x 2

Author: Mladen Rakic

 
not so obvious use for rookie. can you elaborate how to use it and with what indi? 
 
alex joe:
not so obvious use for rookie. can you elaborate how to use it and with what indi? 

First link on this page : http://technical.traders.com/content/backissuearchive.asp

Back Issue Archive
Back Issue Archive
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Access to our entire archive of content, including Traders' tips.
 
http://traders.com/Documentation/FEEDbk_docs/2020/02/TradersTips.html
TRADERS’ TIPS - FEBRUARY 2020
TRADERS’ TIPS - FEBRUARY 2020
  • Technical Analysis, Inc.
  • traders.com
For this month’s Traders’ Tips, the focus is John Ehlers’ article in this issue, “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator.” Here, we present the February 2020 Traders’ Tips code with possible implementations in various software. You can right-click on any chart to open it in a new tab or window and view it at it’s originally supplied size, often much...
 
I use it on (D1) graphic with 5, 14 settings.
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