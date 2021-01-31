Indicators: Trend flex x 2
not so obvious use for rookie. can you elaborate how to use it and with what indi?
alex joe:
not so obvious use for rookie. can you elaborate how to use it and with what indi?
not so obvious use for rookie. can you elaborate how to use it and with what indi?
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Back Issue Archive
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Access to our entire archive of content, including Traders' tips.
http://traders.com/Documentation/FEEDbk_docs/2020/02/TradersTips.html
TRADERS’ TIPS - FEBRUARY 2020
- Technical Analysis, Inc.
- traders.com
For this month’s Traders’ Tips, the focus is John Ehlers’ article in this issue, “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator.” Here, we present the February 2020 Traders’ Tips code with possible implementations in various software. You can right-click on any chart to open it in a new tab or window and view it at it’s originally supplied size, often much...
I use it on (D1) graphic with 5, 14 settings.
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Trend flex x 2:
Trend flex x 2 (metatrader 4 version)
Author: Mladen Rakic