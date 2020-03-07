I want to ask about using 2 EA on 1 account
If I use 2 EA for 1 currency pair, but at 2 different charts on the same account, will 2 EA conflict? (For example: I open 2 EU charts, chart 1 uses EA1, chart 2 uses EA2). When EA 1 opens a position, the chart on EA 2 also has that position. Will EA 2 close the position of EA 1?
Of course not, you can use as many as 32 EAs on 32 different corresponding charts, as long as they are not very processing power demanding, without a problem.
For even better results, you can employ a MQL5 VPS and synchronize/migrate your trading environment (all your EAs and charts) to your virtual server, in order not to keep your computer and MT4/5 terminal always on.
Why 32 ?
On one terminal you can open 100 charts, they can all be on the same symbol with a running EA (if coded properly as noted by William). And you can
have 32 terminals, so in theory you can run 3200 EAs on the same pair at the same time.
32 charts as a maximum are for (in case of) MQL5 VPS (according to rules).
----------------
MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → View and Configure Charts
In the trading platform, you can open up to 100 charts at a time, customize their appearance and displayed information, apply and remove various objects and indicators, and much more.
- www.mql5.com
There is no problem with running multiple EAs on the same account but I think it can be dangerous if an EA is not properly coded regarding this kind of usage.
For example in some cases it can be dangerous if an EA dose its money management calculations based on the whole account statistics rather than its own performance statistics. The EA uses a unique magic number to be able to manage its own trades but all other functions has been coded with the assumption that the EA is the only EA running on the account.
