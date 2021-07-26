When did Metaqoutes applied 24% value added tax on mql products ? - page 2
Yes googled it. Thanks for pointing this out. Didnt understand it very well. Can you please explain a bit from your understanding? Lets consider me the seller from Finland selling my products through a supplier (Metaqoutes) company in Cyprus. A buyer from Netherlands bought one of my product and paid the value added tax to Metaqoutes based on tax percentage rule of Netherland. Now me the seller dont have to worry about it at all. Meanwhile using the reverse charge the buyer can redeem the tax if they want? What if someone from Costarica buying my product? Does he/she have to pay this value added tax as well?
Just search for bill templates that contains the reverse charge clause
The bottom line is that you don't have to deal with VAT as a seller, MQL5.com is taking care of it.
Yes but how do I show that MQL5.com payed VAT as a reseller. Do you get a Yearly statement or something? Somehow I would need to show my tax office that VAT has been paid, I guess.
No, you don't have to show anything yourself, because you don't deal with VAT, Metaquotes does.
Thanks for your reply. But I read in the https://www.mql5.com/en/market/terms/developer#part_V
the following (marked yellow):
This part says about tax of the part of the payment that is transfered to you as a seller (product or service price minus MQL5 commission), not VAT.
In other words it says that you are responsible for any tax that you have to pay in your country for the MQL5 income you've received.
Who is the beneficiary of the VAT? If I buy your product and I pay the VAT then it goes where? Definitely first of all its going to Metaqotes account but then where?
I guess Metaquotes is dealing with the VAT of the transaction as it should, it credits any excess VAT (from selling minus purchasing) to their country of registration (Cyprus).
Well in my understanding, if someone from Germany is buying my EA, Metaquotes will collect 19% VAT from the buyer. This VAT will need to find its way to the German tax office. For that Metaquotes needs to do tax returns to every country it is selling EAs.
I don't know how they do it, you can ask the Service Desk if you want.In my understanding we are not responsible for the VAT, since it doesn't show in our payment records, we only credited the net value minus MQL5 commission.
Yes I have, but I don't expect an answer soon. So I figured I continue an already open discussion on this topic. Thanks for your help so far.