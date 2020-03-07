Can not migration to virtual host
marschan:
As talk ,I can not migration my account to virtual host.
Could anyone can fix this problem?
You need to update your EA.
Eleni Anna Branou:
You need to update your EA.
If my EA last published time is 2013 July,that I will not migrated my account to virtual host right?
marschan:It was written that EA was compiled in MetaEditor using very old build of Metatrader 5, and your ex5 file became incompatible with Metatrader 5 which was inmstalled on the VPS cloud.
If my EA last published time is 2013 July,that I will not migrated my account to virtual host right?
You should recompile EA with new MT5 build.
marschan:
If my EA last published time is 2013 July,that I will not migrated my account to virtual host right?
2013 is 7 years away and with all MT4/5 updates since, its not strange that its not working anymore.
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As talk ,I can not migration my account to virtual host.
Could anyone can fix this problem?