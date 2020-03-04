scale
Jhennifher:
Hi; anyone knows a indicator to fast change scale between differents timeframes?
Example: I have chart for eurusd at m1; I change scale quicly for this time frame an anothers timeframes using mouse.
tks
How about clicking these buttons on top?
Shailesh Mishra:
nice, i will try it tks
