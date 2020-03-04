scale

New comment
 

Hi; anyone knows a indicator to fast change scale between differents timeframes?

Example: I have chart for eurusd at m1; I change scale quicly for this time frame an anothers timeframes using mouse.

tks  

 
Jhennifher:

Hi; anyone knows a indicator to fast change scale between differents timeframes?

Example: I have chart for eurusd at m1; I change scale quicly for this time frame an anothers timeframes using mouse.

tks  

How about clicking these buttons on top?



 
Shailesh Mishra:

How about clicking these buttons on toni

nice, i will try it tks

New comment