Expert Placing one pair stoploss on other pair. - page 4
You call TSAS which has its own select loop. Therefor your modify is now processing a different order.
Ok so how can I tell the EA not to modify orders with a TrailingStop added? And most of all, how can I avoid the EA placing stop losses from a chart to another chart?
i tried putting this, but will be able to test it on monday:
Here's the list of what have i tried to work-around this error:
- Assigning Ad-Hoc Magic Number to each symbol
-Counting Orders LIFO instead of FIFO
-Correcting the "Price" parameter in OrderModify functions with "OrderOpenPrice()"
You selected an order on the current chart; process it. One loop only.
Here's proof of what I'm saying in the log Mr. Roeder, this should make it definitely clear that it might be a source code problem.
And if I close that position, it will now place the SL on another position like proved in the log.
It definitely is a source code problem; your broken code. What part of "One loop only" was unclear?
Ok I had unclear the loop concept, sfortunately I'm kind of new to this. Now i got it precisely.
So to avoid placing the stop loss when the trailing stop is placed i simply called in a simple equation.
This is what the code looks like now. Thanks for your patience Mr. Roeder.