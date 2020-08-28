Indicators: Reflex
I'm studying your code to learn mq4 and mq5. I notice that in the original EasyLanguage we have:
//Gently smooth the data in a SuperSmoother a1 = expvalue(-1.414*3.14159 / (.5*Length)); b1 = 2*a1*Cosine(1.414*180 / (.5*Length));
But in your mq4 and mq5 versions you have:
double a1 = MathExp(-1.414*M_PI/m_period); double b1 = 2.0*a1*MathCos(1.414*M_PI/m_period);
Is there a reason why m_period is not halved?
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Reflex:
Reflex indicator (based on February 2020 TASC article by John Ehlers - metatrader 4 version)
Author: Mladen