Can't publish my charts
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
MetaQuotes , 2020.03.03 11:21
It will work in a few minutes.
This is a DNS reconfiguration error. Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
It works now.
i would like to thank you so much for your time and effort Sergey
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good morning to everyone,
i cant publish my charts,any ideas?AD5ibyii i only see this