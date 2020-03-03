Can't publish my charts

 Good morning to everyone,

i cant publish my charts,any ideas?AD5ibyii i only see this

 


Yes, same (seems - bug).
I hope they will fix it.

 

MetaQuotes , 2020.03.03 11:21

It will work in a few minutes.

This is a DNS reconfiguration error. Sorry for the inconvenience, please.


 
It works now.
 
i would like to thank you so much for your time and effort Sergey
